Q3 2022 Solar Industries India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Solar Industries India Limited, hosted by Nirmal Bang Equities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mayank Bhandari, research analyst from Nirmal Bang Equities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mayank Bhandari - Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thank you, Rutuja. On behalf of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, I would like to welcome all participants on the call of Solar Industries. From the management, we have Mr. Manish Nuwal, CEO and Managing Director; Mr. Suresh Menon, Executive Director; Mr. Moneesh Agrawal, Joint CFO; and Ms. Shalinee Mandhana, Joint CFO.



I would like to hand over the call to [Aanchal] for opening comments, post which we will open the floor for questions and answers. Thank you, and over to you, Aanchal .



Unidentified Company Representative -



Hello, everyone, and