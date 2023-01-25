Q3 2023 Solar Industries India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Amit A. Dixit - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Lead Analyst



Yes. Hi, good evening, everyone, and thanks for attending this call. I thank Solar Industries for giving us an opportunity to host this call. Today evening, we have with us Mr. Manish Nuwal, CEO and MD; Mr. Suresh Menon, Executive Director; Mr. Moneesh Agrawal, Joint CFO; Ms. Shalinee Mandhana, Joint CFO; and Ms. Aanchal from Investor Relations. So without much ado, I would directly pass control to Ms. Aanchal for taking this forward. Over to you, Aanchal.



CA Aanchal T. -



Thank you so much, Amit. Good evening, dear investors and potential shareholders, warm greetings in the new year. We had a fantastic year in 2022, and hope to have a similar one in 2023, and we