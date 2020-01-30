Jan 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Raghunandhan N. L. - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Thank you, Stanford. Good evening, everyone. I would like to welcome the management and thank them for giving us this opportunity. We have with us today Mr. PB Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors; Mr. Guenter Butschek, MD and CEO, Tata Motors; Professor Sir Ralf Speth, CEO, JLR; Mr. Adrian Mardell, CFO, JLR.



I would now hand over the call to the management for opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji - Tata Motors Limited - Group CFO



Yes. Thanks, Raghu. Thanks all of you for joining the call. Unfortunately, Ralf was not able to join this particular call. From our side, we