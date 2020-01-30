Jan 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q3 FY '20 results of Tata Motors hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Raghunandhan N. L. from Emkay Global. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Raghunandhan N. L. - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
Thank you, Stanford. Good evening, everyone. I would like to welcome the management and thank them for giving us this opportunity. We have with us today Mr. PB Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors; Mr. Guenter Butschek, MD and CEO, Tata Motors; Professor Sir Ralf Speth, CEO, JLR; Mr. Adrian Mardell, CFO, JLR.
I would now hand over the call to the management for opening remarks. Over to you, sir.
Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji - Tata Motors Limited - Group CFO
Yes. Thanks, Raghu. Thanks all of you for joining the call. Unfortunately, Ralf was not able to join this particular call. From our side, we
Q3 2020 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Call Hosted By Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd Transcript
Jan 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...