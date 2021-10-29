Q2 2022 Welspun Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Welspun Corp 2Q FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. (Operator Instructions). Please note this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhineet Anand of Emkay Global Financial Services. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Abhineet Anand - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Thanks, Vikram. Good morning, everyone. Let me introduce the management that we have today from Welspun Corp. We have Mr. Vipul Mehta (sic) [Vipul Mathur], Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Percy Birdy, CFO; and Mr. Akhil Jindal, Group CFO and Head Strategy at Welspun Group. We will have an opening remark from the management. So over to you, sir.



Vipul Mathur - Welspun Corp Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning. First and foremost, just to make a small correction. My name is Vipul Mathur and not Mr. Vipul Mehta. I hope you could have taken a little -- should have been a little