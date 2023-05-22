Q4 2023 Kamdhenu Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Satish Agarwal - Kamdhenu Limited - Chairman & Managing Director



Good afternoon, and a very warm welcome to everyone present on the call. Along with me, I have Mr. Harish Agarwal, Group CFO; Mr. Saurabh Agarwal, Managing Director of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited; and Strategic Growth Advisor (sic - "Strategic Growth Advisors"), our Investor Relations adviser. We have uploaded our results and investor presentation for the quarter under stock