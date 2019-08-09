Q1 2020 Allcargo Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Allcargo Logistics Limited Q1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by BOB Capital Markets. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sayan Das Sharma from BOB Capital Markets. Thank you, and over to you.



Sayan Das Sharma - BOB Capital Markets Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Stanford. Welcome, and a very good afternoon to everyone. We are glad to have with us today the management of Allcargo Logistics represented by Mr. Prakash Tulsiani, Executive Director and CEO of CFS-ICD; Mr. Suryanarayanan Sivaramakrishnan, Executive Director, Strategy and Finance; and Mr. Deepal Shah, Chief Financial Officer of the company.



We thank the management for giving BOB Capital markets the opportunity to host the call. I now hand over the call to Mr. Deepal Shah for opening remarks. Deepal, over to you, sir.



Deepal Shah - Allcargo Logistics Limited - CFO & Chief IR Officer

