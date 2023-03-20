Mar 20, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited conference call to discuss the merger of GMR Airports Limited with GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. We have with us today Mr. Saurabh Chawla, Executive Director, Finance and Strategy.



Before we begin, I would like to state that some of the statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. Also, recording or transcribing of this call without prior permission of the management is strictly prohibited.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Saurabh Chawla for the opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Saurabh Chawla - GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited - Executive Director of Finance & Strategy and Group CFO



Good morning, everybody. I welcome you to the call to update you on this landmark development and history of our company. As envisaged earlier in 2020, when we signed the agreement with Groupe ADP, it was