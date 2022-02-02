Feb 02, 2022 / NTS GMT

Bharanidhar Vijayakumar - Spark Capital Advisors(India)Private Limited - Research Division - Assistant VP



Good morning. Thank you, everyone, for logging in for the 3Q FY '22 and 9 months FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Adani Ports and SEZ. From the management, we have Mr. Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director; Mr. Subrat Tripathy, CEO of the Ports Vertical; Mr. Vikram Jaisinghani, CEO, Logistics Vertical; Mr. Sanjay Chauhan, VP Finance; and Mr. Satya Prakash Mishra from the Investor Relations team.



We would have initial remarks by the management team. Post which, we'll open it for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Karan G. Adani - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited - CEO & Whole Time Director



Gentlemen, welcome to the conference call to discuss the operational and financial performance of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd for the quarter and 9 months ending 31st December 2021. Let me start by wishing you all a very happy new year and a great year ahead.



At APSEZ, we have laid strong foundations during