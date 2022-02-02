Feb 02, 2022 / NTS GMT
Bharanidhar Vijayakumar - Spark Capital Advisors(India)Private Limited - Research Division - Assistant VP
Good morning. Thank you, everyone, for logging in for the 3Q FY '22 and 9 months FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Adani Ports and SEZ. From the management, we have Mr. Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director; Mr. Subrat Tripathy, CEO of the Ports Vertical; Mr. Vikram Jaisinghani, CEO, Logistics Vertical; Mr. Sanjay Chauhan, VP Finance; and Mr. Satya Prakash Mishra from the Investor Relations team.
We would have initial remarks by the management team. Post which, we'll open it for Q&A. Over to you, sir.
Karan G. Adani - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited - CEO & Whole Time Director
Gentlemen, welcome to the conference call to discuss the operational and financial performance of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd for the quarter and 9 months ending 31st December 2021. Let me start by wishing you all a very happy new year and a great year ahead.
At APSEZ, we have laid strong foundations during
Q3 2022 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 02, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...