Nov 09, 2023 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Adani Ports Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by InCred Equities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajarshi Maitra from InCred Equities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rajarshi Maitra -



Thank you, Yusuf. I welcome you all to the Q2 and first half of FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited. Today, we have with us Mr. Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director; Mr. Subrat Tripathy, CEO of the Ports business; Mr. Sushant Kumar Mishra, CEO, Adani Logistics; and Mr. D. Muthukumaran, CFO of Adani Ports; and Mr. Charanjit Singh, Head of Investor Relations and ESG.



Without any delay, I would hand over the call to Mr. Charanjit Singh. Over to you, sir.



Charanjit Singh - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited - Head - ESG & IR



So thank you, Rajarshi. Good evening, everyone, and thanks for taking out the time for this call. Without any delay, I'll request