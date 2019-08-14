Aug 14, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to the Edelweiss Financial Services Limited Q1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to the Edelweiss Financial management team. Thank you, and over to you.



Ramya Rajagopalan - Edelweiss Financial Services Limited - EVP of Corporate Development



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our Q1 FY '20 Results Conference Call. We have with us Mr. Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO of the Edelweiss Group; Mr. Himanshu Kaji, Executive Director and REIT Group COO on the Call; Mr. Rujan Panjwani, Executive Director; and Mr. S. Ranganathan, President and Chief Financial Officer. During the discussion, we will be referring to the Q1 FY '20 Investor Presentation uploaded to the exchange and on our website. I would like to state that some of the statements in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve certain risks and uncertainties. Please read the detailed disclaimers in our result