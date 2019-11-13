Nov 13, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining our Q2 FY '20 results conference call. We have with us, Mr. Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO of the Edelweiss Group; Mr. Himanshu Kaji, Executive Director and Group COO; and Mr. S. Ranganathan, President and Chief Financial Officer.



During the discussions, we will be referring to the Q2 FY '20 investor presentation uploaded to the exchange and on our website. I would like to state that some of the statements in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve certain risks and uncertainties. Please read the detailed disclaimers in our results documentation.



With that, I would now like to invite Mr. Rashesh Shah to begin the proceedings of the call.



Rashesh Chandrakant Shah - Edelweiss Financial Services Limited - Chairman, MD & CEO



Thank you, Amiah, and hello, and good afternoon or good evening to all of you. Thanks a lot for being on this call. As usual, this is a very important opportunity for all of us to interact. And I have, over the years, enjoyed your questions, enjoyed