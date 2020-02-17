Feb 17, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited FY '20 Third Earnings Conference Call.



I now hand the conference over to Mrs. Ramya Rajagopalan, Head of Corporate Development.



Ramya Rajagopalan - Edelweiss Financial Services Limited - EVP of Corporate Development



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our Q3 earnings call for FY '20. We have with us Mr. Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO of the Edelweiss Group; and Mr. Himanshu Kaji, Executive Director and Group COO.



During the discussions, we will referring to the Q3 FY'20 investor presentation uploaded to the exchange and on our website. I would like to state that some of the statements in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve certain risks and uncertainties. Please read the detailed disclaimers in our results documentation.



With that, I would now like to invite Mr. Rashesh Shah to begin the proceedings