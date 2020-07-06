Jul 06, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our Q4 earnings call. I hope you and your families have been safe and well. We have with us today Mr. Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO of the Edelweiss Group; Mr. Himanshu Kaji, Executive Director and Group COO; and Mr. S. Ranganathan, CFO.



During today's discussions, we will be referring to the Q4 investor presentation uploaded to the exchange and on our website. You may wish to have it handy.



I would like to state that some of the statements in today's discussion may be management estimates or statements that are forward-looking in nature. Please take a minute to read the safe harbor statement in our results documentation