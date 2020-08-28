Aug 28, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Edelweiss Financial Services Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Ramya Rajagopalan. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Ramya Rajagopalan - Edelweiss Financial Services Limited - EVP of Corporate Development



Thank you, Rahman, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our Q1 FY '21 earnings call. We hope you, your loved ones and colleagues are all safe and well. Today, we have with us on the call, Mr. Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO of the Edelweiss Group; Mr. Himanshu Kaji, Executive Director and Group COO; and Mr. S. Ranganathan, Group CFO.



During this call, we will be making references to the results presentation uploaded on the exchanges and on our website. We do hope you've had a chance to see it. Please do note that some of our statements on today's call may be forward-looking in nature, and hence, may involve risks and uncertainties. Please also read the safe harbor