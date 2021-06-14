Jun 14, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
(technical difficulty) I now hand the conference over to Mrs. Ramya Rajagopalan, Senior EVP, Corporate Development. Over to you, ma'am.
Ramya Rajagopalan - Edelweiss Financial Services Limited - EVP of Corporate Development
Thank you very much, Margaret. Good afternoon, everyone, and a very warm welcome to our results call. We hope you and your families have been safe and well. Today, I have with us on the call Mr. Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO of the Edelweiss Group; Mr. Himanshu Kaji, Executive Director and Group COO; and Mr. Deepak Mittal, MD and CEO, ECL Finance. We hope you have had a chance to review the investor presentation as well as the addendum on ECL Finance Limited that we have filed with the exchanges last Friday. During the discussion, we will be making references to it. Please do take a moment to review the safe harbor statements in our presentation. We will be making some statements today that may be forward-looking in nature, and hence, may involve certain risks and uncertainties.
With that, I will now hand over to Mr. Rashesh Shah to
Q4 2021 Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 14, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...