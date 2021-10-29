Oct 29, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Priyadeep Chopra -



Thank you, Sanford. Good evening, everyone, and a very warm welcome to our results call. We hope you and your families are safe. We have with us on the call Mr. Rashesh Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Edelweiss Group; Mr. Himanshu Kaji, Executive Director and Group COO; and Mr. Rujan Panjwani, Executive Director of the Edelweiss Group.



We hope you've had a chance to review the investor presentation as well as the addendum on our Life and General Insurance businesses. We will be making references to these during the discussion today. Please do take a moment and review the safe harbor statements in our presentation. We will be making some statements today that may be forward-looking in nature and, hence,