Nov 10, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Priyadeep Chopra - Edelweiss Financial Services Limited - President of Edelweiss Group



Thank you, Heera, and a very good afternoon, everyone, and wish everyone on the call a very happy dhanteras. A very warm welcome to our results call today. We have on the call with us Mr. Rashesh Shah, Chairman and MD of Edelweiss; Mr. Ananya Suneja, Chief Financial Officer, Edelweiss Services Limited; and Mr. Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management Limited.



We hope you've all had a chance to review the investor presentation as well as the business update on the mutual fund business that we filed earlier with the exchanges today. During our discussion today, we will be making references to these.