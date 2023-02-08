Q3 2023 Renaissance Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Renaissance global Limited's earnings call. (operator's instruction). Got it the conference over to Ms. Jenny Rose from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you mam.



Jenny Rose - CDR India - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Renaissance Global's Q3 and 9M FY23 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us today, Mr. Sumit Shah, Chairman and Global CEO, and Mr. Hitesh Shah, Managing Director of the company. We would like to begin the call with brief opening remarks from the management, following which we will have the forum open for an interactive question and answer session.



Before we start, I would like to point out that some statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and a disclaimer to this effect has been included in the results presentation shared with you earlier. I would now like to invite Mr. Sumit to make his opening remarks. Over to you, Sumit



Sumit Shah - Renaissance Global Limited - Chairman & Global CEO



