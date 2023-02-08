Feb 08, 2023 / NTS GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Renaissance global Limited's earnings call. (operator's instruction). Got it the conference over to Ms. Jenny Rose from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you mam.
Jenny Rose - CDR India - Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Renaissance Global's Q3 and 9M FY23 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us today, Mr. Sumit Shah, Chairman and Global CEO, and Mr. Hitesh Shah, Managing Director of the company. We would like to begin the call with brief opening remarks from the management, following which we will have the forum open for an interactive question and answer session.
Before we start, I would like to point out that some statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and a disclaimer to this effect has been included in the results presentation shared with you earlier. I would now like to invite Mr. Sumit to make his opening remarks. Over to you, Sumit
Sumit Shah - Renaissance Global Limited - Chairman & Global CEO
Q3 2023 Renaissance Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 08, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...