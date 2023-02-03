Q3 2023 V Guard Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

V-Guard Industries Limited Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call



(Operator Instructions)



Prasheel Gandhi -



3Q earnings conference call of V-Guard Industries Limited.



From the management team, we have Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director; Mr. Ramachandran V, Director and Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Sudarshan Kasturi, Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer.



Mithun K. Chittilappilly - V-Guard