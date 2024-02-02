Feb 02, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of V-Guard Industries hosted by Equirus Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manoj Gori from Equirus Securities. And over to you, Mr. Manoj Gori.
Manoj Gori - Equirus Securities - Analyst
Thank you, Rico. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the 3Q earnings call of V-Guard Industries. We have the management being represented by -- today by Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director; Mr. Ramachandran Venkataraman, COO; and Mr. Sudarshan Kasturi, CFO.
At this point, I will hand over the floor to Mr. Mithun for his initial remarks, post which we can open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.
Mithun Chittilappilly - V-Guard Industries Ltd. - MD
Thank you, Manoj. A very warm welcome to everyone present on today's call. Thank you for joining us today to discuss the operating and financial performance of our company for the third quarter
Q3 2024 V Guard Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 02, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...