Half Year 2024 Bajaj Auto Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Q2 FY 2024 Results Conference Call of Bajaj Auto Limited.



Anand Newar - Bajaj Auto Limited - Divisional Manager of IR



Good evening, everyone, and welcome to Bajaj Auto's Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call.



On today's call, we have with us Mr. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director; and Mr. Dinesh Thapar, Chief Financial Officer.



We will begin our call with an opening remarks from Rakesh on the business and the operational performance for the quarter, and Dinesh will take you through the financial highlights. We will then open the forum for the Q&A.



Rakesh Sharma - Bajaj Auto Limited - Executive Director



Thank you, Anand. Good evening,