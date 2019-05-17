Q4 2019 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Bajaj Finserv Q4 FY '19 Earnings Conference Call hosted by JM Financial Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Bunny Babjee from JM Financial Securities Limited. Thank you. And over to you, Ms. Babjee.



Bunny Babjee - JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Bajaj Finserv's earnings call to discuss the fourth quarter FY '19 results. To discuss the same, we have on the call: Mr. S. Sreenivasan, CFO, Bajaj Finserv; Mr. Tapan Singhel, CEO, Bajaj General Insurance; Mr. Milind Choudhari, CFO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Mr. Tarun Chugh, CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance; and Mr. Ramandeep Singh Sahni, CFO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.



May I request Mr. S. Sreenivasan to take us through the financial highlights, post which we can open the call for a Q&A session. Over to you, sir.



S. Sreenivasan -