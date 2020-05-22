Q4 2020 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Bajaj Finserv's earnings call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year FY '20 results. To discuss the same, we have on the call Mr. S. Sreenivasan, CFO, Bajaj Finserv; Mr. Tapan Singhel, CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Mr. Ramandeep Singh, CFO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Mr. Tarun Chugh, CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance; and Mr. Bharat Kalsi, CFO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.



S. Sreenivasan - Bajaj Finserv