Bajaj Finserv Ltd India Insurance Access Day Transcript

Jun 27, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Adarsh Parasrampuria - CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon and good morning (inaudible) those who joined us. On behalf of CLSA I extend a very warm welcome to the third edition of the CLSA India Insurance Access Day. We've got the senior management team of Bajaj Finserv with us, represented by Mr. Sreenivasan, the Group CFO; Mr. Ramandeep Sahni, the CFO at BAGIC; and Bharat Kalsi the CFO at Bajaj Life. I'll stop here. Thank you, everybody from the Bajaj team to join us in this conference, and over to you for your opening remarks, and then we'll probably open the floor for Q&A.



Sreenivasan Sivasubramoniam - Bajaj Finserv Ltd. - CFO



Hello, good morning or good afternoon, but I'll say according to my time. Good afternoon, everyone. It's a pleasure to have all of you here, and I must thank Adarsh and the CLSA team for putting this together. Since all of you are familiar with the businesses, I think it will be best that we go ahead with Q&A about our businesses. But as a broad overview, I think the focus is predominantly on BFS