Q4 2023 Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Jubilant FoodWorks Limited Q4 and FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Deepak Jajodia. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Deepak Jajodia -



Thanks. Good evening, everyone. Welcome to Jubilant FoodWorks' quarter 4 and FY '23 earning call for investor and analysts. We are joined today by senior members of the management team, including our Chairman, Mr. Shyam S. Bhartia; our Co-Chairman, Mr. Hari Bhartia; our CEO, Mr. Sameer Khetarpal; our CFO, Mr. Ashish Goenka; and our Group CFO, Mr. Arvind Chokhany. We will commence with key thoughts from Mr. Hari Bhartia. We will then turn to our CEO to share his perspective. After the prepared remarks from the management, the forum will be opened for the question-and-answer session.



A cautionary note, some of the statements made on today's call could be forward-looking in nature and the actual results could vary from the statements. A detailed statement in this