Q4 2021 Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 18, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Amit Madaan - Hindustan Media Ventures Limited - Assistant VP of Financial Planning & Analysis and IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Amit Madaan from Investor Relations team, HT Media Group. I would like to welcome you all to our Q4 and FY21 earnings webinar.



(Operator Instructions) I now hand over to Ms. Anna Abraham, Head, Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, Anna.



Anna Abraham - HT Media Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Amit. A very good evening to everyone. On behalf of HT Media Group, I welcome you all to our earnings webinar to discuss the financial results of the fourth quarter and of the full year 2021.



I would like to introduce my colleagues participating in the webinar today. With me is Mr. Piyush Gupta, Group CFO, Mr. Sandeep Gulati, CFO of Hindustan Media Ventures Limited, Mr. Pervez Bajan, Group Controller, and the members of our Investor Relations team.



I trust you had an opportunity to go through the financial results of Hindustan Media Ventures Limited, which was declared yesterday, and of