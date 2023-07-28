Q1 2024 Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Aaditya Mulani - Hindustan Media Ventures Limited - IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Aaditya Mulani from the HT Media Group. I would like to welcome you all to our quarter one financial year 2023-'24 earnings webinar. (Operator Instructions) I now hand over to Ms. Anna Abraham, Head Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, Anna.



Anna Abraham - Hindustan Media Ventures Limited - IR



Thank you, Aaditya. A very good afternoon to everyone. On behalf of HT Media Group, I welcome you all to the earnings webinars to discuss the financial results of the first quarter for Hindustan Media Ventures Limited, which was declared yesterday, and of HT Media Limited, which was released earlier today.



On the call with me today, are Mr. Piyush Gupta, Group CFO; Mr. Pervez Bajan, Group Controller; and members of our Investor Relations team. We should see we will be now starting our presentation. Hope it's visible to all of you. This presentation and the financial statements are available on stock exchange website and the Investor Relations section of