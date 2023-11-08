Q2 2024 Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Aaditya Mulani - HT Media Group - Moderator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Aaditya Mulani from the HT Media Group. I would like to welcome you all to our quarter two financial year 2023, '24 earnings webinar. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand over to Ms. Anna Abraham, CFO, Hindustan Media Ventures Limited and Head, Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, Anna.



Anna Abraham - Hindustan Media Ventures Limited - CFO



Thank you, Aaditya. A very good afternoon to everyone on behalf of HT Media Group, I welcome you to our earnings webinar to discuss the financial results of the second quarter of financial year '23, '24. On the call with me today are Mr. Piyush Gupta, Group CFO; Mr. Pervez Bajan, Group Controller; and members of the Investor Relations team.



The financial results of Hindustan Media Ventures Limited was declared last Wednesday, November 2, and of HT Media was released earlier today. We will cover the highlights of the same during this call. Our remarks will track the presentation on the Zoom webinar. This