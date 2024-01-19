Q3 2024 Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Aaditya Mulani HT Media Group-Moderator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Aaditya Mulani from the HT Media Group. I would like to welcome you all to our quarter-three financial year 2023-24 earnings webinar. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand over to Ms. Anna Abraham, Head, Investor Relations, HT Media Group, and Chief Financial Officer, Hindustan Media Ventures Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Anna.



Anna Abraham Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd-CFO



Thank you, Aaditya. A very good afternoon to everyone. Welcome to the earnings webinar to discuss the financial results of HT Media Group for the third quarter, financial year '23/'24, Mr. Piyush Gupta, Group CFO; Mr. Pervez Bajan, Group Controller; and members of our Investor Relationship team have joined me on the call today.



The financial results of Hindustan Media Ventures Limited was declared on Wednesday, January 17. Results of HT Media Limited was released earlier today. We have captured the highlights of these results and the presentation on this Zoom webinar.