Q1 2024 Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Bajaj Consumer Q1 FY '24 results conference call hosted by ICICI Securities.
(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Karan Bhuwania from ICICI Securities. Thank you.
And over to you, sir.
Karan Bhuwania - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. It's our pleasure at I-Sec to host Q1 FY '24 Earnings Call for Bajaj Consumer Care.
From the management today, we have Mr. Jaideep Nandi, Managing Director; Mr. Dilip Kumar Maloo, CFO; Mr. Richard Dsouza, AVP, Finance.
I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Jaideep Nandi for his opening remarks. And then we can open the -- for Q&A.
Thank you.
Jaideep Nandi - Bajaj Consumer Care Limited - MD & Director
Thank you, Karan, for hosting this call. Good morning, everyone, and I'm pleased that all of you have joined in. Let me take you through the performance
