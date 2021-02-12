Q3 2021 Coal India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Rahul Modi - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you for joining this important call. We are very pleased and honored to host Mr. Pramod Agrawal, Chairman and Managing Director of Coal India Limited for an investor call post the Q3 FY '21 results and also to discuss his views on the recovery of coal demand in India. Along with him, we have Mr. Sanjiv Soni, Director of Finance; Company Secretary, Mr. Viswanathan; and other head of departments. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I thank you all for joining this call.



Over to you, sir, for initial remarks, and then we can have a Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Pramod Agrawal - Coal India Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you,