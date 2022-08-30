Aug 30, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Dear shareholders, good morning, and warm welcome to you all to 48th Annual General Meeting of Coal India Limited through videoconferencing or other audiovisual facility. For the smooth conduct of the meeting, the members will be in mute mode, and audio and video will be unmuted when they will speak at the AGM as per the preregistration. Please note that as per the requirements, the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting will be recorded and available on the website of the company. I now hand over the proceedings to Shri M. Viswanathan, Company Secretary, CIL. Over to you, sir.
M. Viswanathan - Coal India Limited - Chief Manager of Finance
Thank you very much. Respected Chairman, other Board of Directors of Coal India Limited, ladies and gentlemen, good morning. I welcome each one of you to the 48th Annual General Meeting of Coal India Limited. This is the 12th Annual General Meeting of Coal India Limited after its listing. This meeting is held through videoconferencing or other audiovisual means due to the COVID pandemic. This is in compliance with the
Coal India Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Aug 30, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...