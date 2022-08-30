Coal India Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 30, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Dear shareholders, good morning, and warm welcome to you all to 48th Annual General Meeting of Coal India Limited through videoconferencing or other audiovisual facility. For the smooth conduct of the meeting, the members will be in mute mode, and audio and video will be unmuted when they will speak at the AGM as per the preregistration. Please note that as per the requirements, the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting will be recorded and available on the website of the company. I now hand over the proceedings to Shri M. Viswanathan, Company Secretary, CIL. Over to you, sir.



M. Viswanathan - Coal India Limited - Chief Manager of Finance



Thank you very much. Respected Chairman, other Board of Directors of Coal India Limited, ladies and gentlemen, good morning. I welcome each one of you to the 48th Annual General Meeting of Coal India Limited. This is the 12th Annual General Meeting of Coal India Limited after its listing. This meeting is held through videoconferencing or other audiovisual means due to the COVID pandemic. This is in compliance with the