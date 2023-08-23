Coal India Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Dear shareholders, good morning, and a warm welcome to you all to the 49th Annual General Meeting of Coal India Limited through videoconferencing or other audiovisual facilities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that as per the requirements, the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting will be recorded and available on the website of the company. I now hand over the proceedings to Shri B.P. Dubey, Company Secretary of Coal India Limited. Over to you, sir.



Bijay Prakash Dubey -



Respected Chairman, other Board of Directors of CIL, ladies and gentlemen, good morning. I welcome each and one of you to the 49th Annual Meeting of CIL. The meeting is held through video conference, other audio visual means. This is in compliance with the circular issued by MCA as well as by SEBI. It will also give an opportunity to members residing outside Kolkata to attend the meeting to give their valuable suggestions. Before we commence the proceedings, I would request everybody to stand up for the corporate (foreign language) of Coal India Limited.



(presentation)



