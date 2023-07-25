Q1 2024 Gravita India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Gravita India Limited Q1 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. We have with us today Mr. Yogesh Malhotra, Whole Time Director and CEO; and Mr. Sunil Kansal, Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Sabri Hazarika from Emkay Global Financial Services. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sabri Hazarika - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. - Analyst



Thank you. So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Emkay Global, I welcome you all to the Q1 FY24 post earnings conference call of Gravita India Limited. We have the senior management of the company led by Mr. Yogesh Malhotra, Whole-Time Director and CEO; Mr. Vijay Kumar Pareekh, Executive Director; Mr. Naveen Prakash Sharma, Executive Director; and Mr. Sunil Kansal, Chief Financial Officer. So today's session would be a brief on the results by the management, and then we will follow with the question-and-answer