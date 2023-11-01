Q2 2024 Gravita India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Sabri Hazarika - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Emkay Global, I welcome you all to the Q2 FY24 post-earnings conference call of Gravita India.



We have with us the senior management of Gravita, led Mr. Yogesh Malhotra, Whole Time Director and CEO; Mr. Vijay Kumar Pareek, Executive Director; Mr. Naveen Prakash Sharma, Executive Director; and Mr. Sunil Kansal, Chief Financial Officer. So today, the management will give a brief on the results, and then we will move on the question-and-answer round.



So without any further delay, now I invite Mr. Malhotra for the opening comments. Over to you, sir.



Yogesh Malhotra - Gravita