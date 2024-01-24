Q3 2024 Gravita India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Manish Mahawar Antique Stock Broking-Moderator



Thank you, Manoja. On behalf of Antique Stock Broking, I would like to welcome all the participants on the 3Q FY24 earnings call of Gravita India. From the management, we have Mr. Yogesh Malhotra, Whole-Time Director and CEO; Mr. Sunil Kansal, CFO, on the call.



Without further ado, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Malhotra for opening remarks, post which we'll open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Malhotra.



Yogesh Malhotra Gravita India Ltd-Whole-Time Director&CEO



Thank you, Mr. Manish. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q3 and nine