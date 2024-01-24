Jan 24, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Gravita India Limited Q3 FY24 conference call hosted by Antique Stock Broking. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now transfer the conference over to Mr. Manish Mahawar from Antique Stock Broking. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Manish Mahawar Antique Stock Broking-Moderator
Thank you, Manoja. On behalf of Antique Stock Broking, I would like to welcome all the participants on the 3Q FY24 earnings call of Gravita India. From the management, we have Mr. Yogesh Malhotra, Whole-Time Director and CEO; Mr. Sunil Kansal, CFO, on the call.
Without further ado, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Malhotra for opening remarks, post which we'll open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Malhotra.
Yogesh Malhotra Gravita India Ltd-Whole-Time Director&CEO
Thank you, Mr. Manish. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q3 and nine
Q3 2024 Gravita India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 24, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...