Q4 2019 Muthoot Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Digant Haria - Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Assistant VP, Equity Research



(technical difficulty)



to all of you. Today, we have with us the management from Muthoot Finance represented by Mr. George Alexander Muthoot, who is the MD. And we have Oommen Mammen, who is the CFO. And we have Eapen Muthoot, who is the ED. And then we have George Alexander Muthoot Junior also who's the ED. And finally, we have Bijimon and Shanti also on the call. So thank you guys for taking out this time connecting the call.



I would request George sir to give us some updates about how the quarter was, how the growth was, how the macro environment is and then we'll open the floor for questions. Over to you, George sir.



George Alexander Muthoot - Muthoot Finance Limited - MD & Whole Time Director



Thank you. We just had the Board meeting, just over. And this quarter has been good for Muthoot. Compared to quarter 3, this was a much better quarter. And I will now touch upon -- of course, you can now download it and see, but from my side, the