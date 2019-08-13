Q1 2020 Muthoot Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



(technical difficulty)



I have with me Mr. Oommen Mammen, our CFO; our -- Mr. K. R. Bijimon, our Chief General Manager; Shanthi, our Finance [VGM]. Instead of Mr. George M. Alexander, who is actually listening on our call, is Mr. George M. Jacob, who is also an Executive Director who is at present here with me.



So having said that, going forward, you will have seen the numbers. We are quite upbeat that the -- our total AUM has -- the multi-finance as well as the subsidiaries have crossed the landmark figure of INR 40,000 crores, and also, the all-time high of gold loan portfolio of INR 35,171 crores in the gold loan business. These things -- these 2 sales on the peak, and definitely, we are quite pleased with that.



Along with that, our numbers also -- the consolidated profit of INR 5.63 million and the stand-alone profit of Muthoot Finance of INR 530 million. They're also quite heartening. So in these difficult times, in these difficult times of fund availability, Muthoot has been able to grow its core loan portfolio in this quarter also, so the