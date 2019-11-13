Q2 2020 Muthoot Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Muthoot Finance Limited Q2 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Antique Stock Broking Ltd. We have with us today the management from Muthoot Finance Limited represented by Mr. George Alexander, Managing Director of Muthoot Finance; and Mr. Oommen K. Mammen, Chief Financial Officer.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Digant Haria from Antique Stock Broking Ltd. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Digant Haria - Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - Assistant VP, Equity Research



Hi. Good evening to all of you. And apologies for this 15-minute delay. It was an eventful quarter in terms of the gold price hike, the liquidity tightness, the Kerala strike and the tax rate changes, so without spending any more time, I will hand over to Mr. George Alexander Muthoot who is the MD for opening remarks, and then we can take Q&A. Over to you, sir.



George Alexander Muthoot - Muthoot Finance