Aug 06, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Muthoot Finance Limited Q1 FY '22 Results Call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kunal Shah from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Kunal Shah - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you, Linda, and good evening, everyone present on the call. Today, we have with us Mr. George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director; Mr. Alexander M. George, Deputy Managing Director; Mr. George M. Alexander, Executive Director; Mr. George M. George, Executive Director; Mr. George M. Jacob, Executive Director; Mr. Eapen Alexander, Executive Director; and Mr. Oommen K. Mammen, Chief Financial Officer, from Muthoot Finance Limited to discuss their Q1 FY '22 earnings. Over to you, sir.
George Alexander Muthoot - Muthoot Finance Limited - MD & Whole Time Director
Thank you, and good day to all. I am happy to present the earnings call for
Q1 2022 Muthoot Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...