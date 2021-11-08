Q2 2022 Muthoot Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Muthoot Finance Limited Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanket Chheda, Head of Sector, NBFC at Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sanket Chheda - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Hi, and good evening to all of you. We have today the entire senior management team of Muthoot with us to discuss the Q2 results followed by the Q&A. So we have: George Alexander Muthoot, who's the MD; Mr. Alexander M. George, the DMD; George M. Alexander, who's Executive Director; George M. George, who is ED; George M. Jacob, who's ED; Eapen Alexander, an ED; and Oommen Mammen, who's the CFO.



I would first take this opportunity to congratulate the management for consistently delivering more than what they have been guiding. And now I