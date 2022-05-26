May 26, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Muthoot Finance Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by B&K Securities India Private Limited.
Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanket Chheda from B&K Securities India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Sanket.
Sanket Chheda - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
Hi, very good evening to all of you. We have with us the entire management from Muthoot Finance to discuss the 4Q results. We have George Alexander Muthoot, the MD, sir; and 4 Whole-Time Directors: Alexander George, George M. George, George M. Alexander and George M. Jacob. Also, we have Executive Director, Eapen Alexander; and CFO, who is Oommen Mammen.
Without any further delay, I would hand over the call to the MD sirs for the opening remarks, post which we'll continue with the Q&A session. Thanks a lot, sir. And over to you, George, sir.
George
Q4 2022 Muthoot Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 26, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
