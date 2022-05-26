Q4 2022 Muthoot Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Welcome to the Muthoot Finance Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by B&K Securities India Private Limited.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanket Chheda from B&K Securities India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Sanket.



Sanket Chheda - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, very good evening to all of you. We have with us the entire management from Muthoot Finance to discuss the 4Q results. We have George Alexander Muthoot, the MD, sir; and 4 Whole-Time Directors: Alexander George, George M. George, George M. Alexander and George M. Jacob. Also, we have Executive Director, Eapen Alexander; and CFO, who is Oommen Mammen.



Without any further delay, I would hand over the call to the MD sirs for the opening remarks, post which we'll continue with the Q&A session. Thanks a lot, sir. And over to you, George, sir.



George