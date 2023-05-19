Q4 2023 Muthoot Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Muthoot Finance Q4 and FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanket Chheda from DAM Capital Advisors Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sanket Chheda - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes, and very good evening to all of you. Here with us to discuss the Muthoot Q4 results, we have the entire management team with us, starting with George Alexander Muthoot, who is the Managing Director; then Alexander George; George M. Alexander; George M. George; and George M. Jacob, Whole-Time Directors; then Eapen Alexander; and K.R. Bijimon, who is Executive Director; and Oommen Mammen, who is the CFO of the company. Without further ado, I will hand it -- hand the call over to Mr. George Alexander Muthoot for their opening remarks, which will be followed by question and answers. Over to you, sir.



George Alexander Muthoot<