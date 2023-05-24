May 24, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Schneider Electric Limited Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Elara Securities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mudit Kabra from Elara Securities Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mudit Kabra -



Thank you, Lizanne. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Elara Securities, we welcome you all for the Q3 FY '23 (sic) [Q4 FY '23] and FY '23 conference call of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited.



I take this opportunity to welcome the management of Schneider Electric Infra, represented by Mr. Sanjay Sudhakaran, Managing Director; Mr. Mayank Holani, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Vineet Jain, Head, Investor Relations. We'll begin the call with a brief overview by the management, followed by the Q&A session.



I will now hand over the call to Mr. Sudhakaran for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Sanjay Sudhakaran - Schneider Electric