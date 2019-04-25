Q4 2019 Bharti Infratel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Welcome to the Bharti Infratel Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Year ended March 31, 2019 Earnings Call. Present with us on the call today is the senior leadership team of Bharti Infratel Limited.



Akhil Kumar Gupta - Bharti Infratel Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you, and welcome to all of you on the earning call of Bharti Infratel for the fourth quarter and the full year ended 31st March 2019.



As you all know, this was a year of exponential data growth for the Indian telecom industry, and also a year when a massive consolidation took place in the -- within the