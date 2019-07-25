Q1 2020 Bharti Infratel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Bharti Infratel Limited first quarter ended June 30, 2019, earnings call. Present with us on the call today is the senior leadership team of Bharti Infratel Limited.



Before I hand over the call, I must remind you that the overview and discussions today may include certain forward-looking statements that must be viewed in terms of [certain sentiments] that we see. I now hand over the call to our first speaker of the day, Mr. Akhil Gupta.



Akhil Kumar Gupta - Bharti Infratel Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you very much, and a warm welcome to all of you, and thanks for joining us on the earnings call of Bharti Infratel for the first quarter ended 30th June 2019.



I think before I start the call this quarter and you see the development, let me quickly update you on the merger process and