Q3 2021 Indus Towers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

I'm Rajitha. The moderator for this conference. Welcome to Indus Towers Limited Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) In case of a natural disaster, the conference call will be terminated post an announcement. Present with us on the call today is the senior leadership team of Indus Towers Limited.
Before I hand over the call, I must remind you that the overview and discussions today may include certain forward-looking statements that must be viewed in conjunction with the risks that we face.
I now hand over the call to our first speaker of the day, Mr. Bimal Dayal. Thank you. And over to you, Mr. Dayal.
Bimal Dayal - Indus Towers Limited - MD & CEO
Thank you. Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone. Firstly, thank you all for joining us on the earnings call. (technical difficulty) Let me introduce the team here today. Joining me on the call is Mr. Vikas Poddar, who has recently been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer. He joins us from Vodafone Group having undertaken several financial
