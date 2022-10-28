Q2 2023 Indus Towers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Vandana, the moderator for this conference. Welcome to the Indus Towers Limited Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2022, Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) In case of a natural disaster, the conference call will be culminated post an announcement.



Present with us on the call today is the senior leadership team of Indus Towers, Mr. Tejinder Kalra, COO; Mr. Vikas Poddar, CFO; and Mr. Dheeraj Agarwal, Head, Investor Relations. Before I hand over the call, I must remind you that the overview and discussions today may include certain forward-looking statements that must be viewed in conjunction with the risks that we face.



I now hand over the call to our first speaker of the day, Mr. Tejinder Kalra. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Kalra.



Tejinder Kalra - Indus Towers Limited - COO



Thank you, Vandana. Good afternoon, everyone, and a very warm welcome to all of you.



I hope all of you guys had a great Diwali. Thank you for joining us on the earnings call of Indus Towers for the quarter ended