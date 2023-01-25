Q3 2023 Indus Towers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Thank you, Vandana, and good afternoon, everyone. A warm welcome to all of you today afternoon. Thank you for joining us on the earnings call of Indus Towers for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. As you all may be aware, that Mr. Prachur Sah has