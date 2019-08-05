Q1 2020 V-mart Retail Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2019 / 05:30AM GMT

Ankit Kedia - PhillipCapital(India)Pvt. Ltd. - Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Vikram. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of PhillipCapital, it gives us immense pleasure to host V-Mart Retail for a discussion on its Q1 FY '20 earnings conference call. From the management, we have Mr. Lalit Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Samir Misra, COO; and Mr. Anand Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer. We will start with a small overview by [Mr. Lalitji] on the business and its outlook. Then to Mr. Samir Misra on the sales and marketing, followed by Mr. Anand on the results. Over to you, sir.



Lalit Madangopal Agarwal - V-Mart Retail Limited -